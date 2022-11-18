Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) Two persons died as the pickup truck they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said on Friday.

Villagers spotted the vehicle in the evening at Devimor in Theog subdivision, around 25 km east of Shimla.

The condition of the bodies indicates that the accident took place on Thursday night, police said.

The deceased are yet to be identified, it added. PTI

