New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men who allegedly killed their neighbour following an altercation in Delhi's Outer North district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Samaypur Badli Metro Station on November 20 when a dispute between the accused and victim escalated into a deadly attack, he said.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 10.23 pm, reporting an attack by three to four people with blades and knife near the metro station. The injured victim, Lallan, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The victim's brother Surender Prasad, an eyewitness, told the police that around 9.30 pm, Sanjeet, a neighbour, began hurling abusive remarks at him. When confronted, Sanjeet, along with his brothers Lalit and Rohit, attacked Prasad.

Hearing him screaming, Prasad's family members, including Lallan, rushed to intervene. During the scuffle, Sanjeet allegedly stabbed Lallan with a knife before fleeing the scene.

"An FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up. Teams were formed to nab the accused," the officer said.

"Meanwhile, an informer revealed that Sanjeet was also injured during the altercation and sought treatment at BSA Hospital. The team arrested him there, and based on his confession, his brother Rohit was apprehended from the Badli area," added the police officer.

The police said the victim's and accused's families have a history of disputes. Investigations are ongoing to locate the remaining suspects.

