Hoshiarpur, Feb 8 (PTI) A bus driver among two men died and 15 students of a private nursing institute were injured when their bus collided with a wood-laden truck and a motorcycle in Garhshankar area here on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bagwain village when the female students were returning home in the bus after attending classes, they said.

The circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, Garhshankar SHO Rajinder Singh said.

The deceased were identified as bus driver Gagandeep Singh and Goldy, a motorcycle rider, he said.

All the injured students of Gursewa Institute of Nursing were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar.

Four of them were later referred to higher medical institutes for advanced treatment.

