New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Two buses parked at a school in Delhi's Dwarka area caught fire on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding blaze at R D Rajpal Public School in Dwarka sector-9 was received at 2.53 pm, they said.

"Eight fire tenders were pressed into service. The reason behind fire is yet to be ascertained. Operation is still going on," an official said.

