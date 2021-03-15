Udhagamandalam, Mar 15 (PTI): An elephant calf was suspected to have been killed by a tiger in a forest area on Monday, forest officials said.

The officials noticed the carcass of the calf, aged about two years, and pugmarks of the tiger nearby.

The attack by the big cat had taken place in Theppakkadu range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, sources in the Forest Department said.

The autopsy would be carried out on Tuesday, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)