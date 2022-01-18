Mangaluru, Jan 18 (PTI) Two youths were killed when their motorbike was involved in a collision with a tipper lorry on the national highway at Maddadka in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Tuesday.
The deceased were from Guruvayanakere in Belthangady taluk.
The two were working at a mutton stall near Maddadka mosque. The accident occurred when they were returning after work on Monday night, the sources said.
