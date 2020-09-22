Coimbatore, Sep 22 (PTI) A 24-year old construction worker was on Tuesday arrested under POCSO Act for sexually assaulting a four-year old girl on the city outskirts, police said.

The parents of the girl grew suspicious when they noticed an injury on her body and private parts and on inquiry the girl narrated the incident, based on which a complaint was lodged with All Women Police Station.

The worker, Dinesh, hailing from Kallakurichi, was picked up and an interrogation revealed that he was staying near the girl's house in Masakalipalayuam and confessed to have sexually assaulted her two days ago.

Police said a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) At was registered against Dinesh and he was produced before a court and remanded and lodged in the central jail.

Dinesh was an accused in a sexual assault case in nearby Tirupur and at present was out on bail, police said.PTI

