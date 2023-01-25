New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) 29 officers and staff of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) will get Presidential awards for 'exemplary and flawless performance service', the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The awardees selected this year include officers working as Principal Chief Commissioner, Commissioner, Additional Director General, Director, Additional Director, Joint Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, Chief Accounts Officer, Superintendent, Senior Intelligence Officer, Inspector and Lower Division Clerk, who have been consistently serving the department in various fields over the years.

Every year, the officers and staff of the CBIC are considered for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for 'Exceptionally Meritorious Service rendered at the Risk of Life' and for 'Specially Distinguished Record of Service' on their achieving and maintaining excellence in the discharge of their duties.

"This year, 29 officers/staff have been selected for grant of Presidential Award of Appreciation Certificates and Medals for "Specially Distinguished Record of Service," an official statement said.

The Presidential awards are being given on the eve of Republic Day.

These officers have been selected on the basis of their exemplary and flawless performance in their respective fields of service over the years.

