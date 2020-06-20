Gangtok, Jun 20 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others injured on Saturday when the taxi carrying them veered off the road and fell into a gorge in west Sikkim, police said.

The incident happened near Zoom locality under the jurisdiction of Naya Bazar police station area, while the taxi was on its way to Jorethang from Dentam.

Three occupants of the ill-fated vehicle died on the spot and two others received injuries, Naya Bazar police station in-charge Zigmee Bhutia said.

The injured persons were first taken to Jorethang Hospital, where they were referred to a medical facility in the state capital for better treatment, sources said.

