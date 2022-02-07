Aurangabad, Feb 7 (PTI) A drive will be held to plant 30,000 bamboo trees along the Kham river in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, former MLC Pasha Patel said on Monday.

He said the drive will be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.

Phase one of this project which envisages an open amphitheatre, a walking track, a play park and riverside pitching, was inaugurated last month by Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Patel told reporters that water will be provided to the bamboo trees through drip irrigation.

"In the next phase of the bamboo plantation project, we are planning to identify eight spots in Aurangabad city and 20 others in the third phase," he said.

Patel said the government and private agencies have been using coal as a fuel for power generation which emits 5.90 lakh tonne of carbon each day.

