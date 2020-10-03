Warangal, Oct 3 (PTI): Thirty-eight prisoners were released from the central jail here on Saturday as they showed good character.

According to the jail superintendent S Muralibabu, the Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan granted mercy to the prisoners on the recommendation of the state government as they showed good character.

Also Read | Karnataka Rains: Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Bengaluru Urban, Chitradurga and Other Districts, Rain Activity Over BBMP Likely for Next 2 Days.

Actually, the inmates were to be released on October 2 but due to the Dubbaka Assembly byelection, they were not and were freed today.

Out of the 38 prisoners, 27 were men who have spent 14 years in jail and the 11 women have spent eight years, the superindent pointed out.

Also Read | Kolkata: Motorbike Taxi Rider Arrested for Molesting Woman Passenger in Tiljala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)