Machilipatnam (AP), June 20 (PTI): Four people were arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle around Rs 55 lakh worth of narcotics and tobacco products from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, police said.

Also Read | Monsoon Forecast 2020: Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall from June 22-23, Predicts IMD.

The banned items were found concealed in a jeep carrying vegetables after it was stopped at Donakonda checkpost in Andhra, based on a tip-off, the police said.

Also Read | Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Faithful, Assam Singam Red, Assam Kuil Diamond on June 20, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Besides the jeep, an autorickshaw, four cellphones and Rs 6.30 lakh in cash were seized from the arrested, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation has begun, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)