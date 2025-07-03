Amritsar, Jul 3 (PTI) Four people were killed while six injured in a road accident on Tarn Taran road in Amritsar on Thursday when an overloaded auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a car, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural), Maninder Singh, said that the impact of the collision badly damaged the auto-rickshaw, leaving four people dead, adding that nine people were travelling in the auto-rickshaw at the time of the accident .

The injured, including two children aged about 13 and 12 years and three women, were admitted in the nearby hospital.

Police said the car involved in the accident was also damaged and its driver, who was the lone occupant, was also injured and admitted to a hospital.

