New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) 5Paisa Capital on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 2.67 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

In comparison, the company had posted a net loss of Rs 3.55 crore in the year-ago period, 5paisa Capital said in a statement.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F41 Smartphone Launched in India; Check Prices, Online Sale, Features & Specifications.

Total income rose to Rs 52.62 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 23.27 crore in three months ended September 30, 2019.

5paisa Capital CEO Prakarsh Gagdani said buoyancy in capital market activity backed by strong customer acquisition fueled strong revenue growth during the quarter.

Also Read | Mercedes-Benz EQC Luxury SUV Launched in India at Rs 99 Lakh; Prices, Features & All Details.

The company said it acquired over 2.45 lakh customers in the September quarter taking the total to 9.5 lakh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)