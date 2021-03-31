New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Businesses with turnover of more than Rs 5 crore will have to furnish six-digit HSN or tariff code on the invoices issued for supplies of taxable goods and services from April 1, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Those with turnover of up to Rs 5 crore in the preceding financial year would be required to mandatorily furnish four-digit HSN code on B2B invoices.

Earlier, the requirement was four-digits and two-digits respectively.

"With effect from the 1st April, 2021, GST taxpayers will have to furnish HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature Code), or Service Accounting Code (SAC) in their invoices, as per the revised requirement,” the Ministry said in a statement.

In trade parlance, every product is categorised under an HSN code (Harmonised System of Nomenclature). It helps in systematic classification of goods across the globe.

HSN codes for goods at 6 digits are universally common. Therefore, common HSN codes apply to Customs and GST. Accordingly, codes prescribed in the Customs tariff are used for the GST purposes too.

The Ministry said manufacturers and importers/exporters have been commonly using HSN Codes. Manufacturers were furnishing these codes even in the pre-GST regime. Importers and exporters have been furnishing these codes in import/export documents.

Traders would mostly be using HSN codes furnished in the invoices issued to them by the manufacturer or importer suppliers.

“A large number of GST taxpayers are already furnishing HS codes/SAC at 6/8 digits on voluntary basis on the invoices, e -way bills and GSTR 1 returns,” it added.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said traders, manufacturers and services providers would be required to give more precise HSN code while issuing an invoice to the supplies with effect from April 1.

“This will help tax officers with deeper data analytics for every item supplied and help them in arresting tax evasion emanating from fake invoices and irregular tax credit claims,” Mohan added.

