New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The six-month extension to comply with RBI's guidelines on recurring online transactions with Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) will help the payments industry implement the necessary framework and avoid customer inconvenience and default, according to industry experts.

The RBI had directed all banks including regional rural banks, non-banking financial companies, and payment gateways to comply with AFA for automatic recurring payment by March 31, 2021, in order to make digital transaction safe and protect customers from fraudulent transactions.

However, some of the players failed to meet the deadline and had approached the RBI seeking extension of the deadline.

On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended the timeline by six months to comply with the guidelines but reprimanded players that the non-compliance is a "serious concern".

"This extension will definitely help the industry in implementing the framework and thus avoid any customer inconvenience and default. The industry will work towards complying within the mentioned timelines," Vishwas Patel, chairman of Payments Council of India and director of Infibeam Avenues Ltd, said.

In August 2019, the RBI had issued a framework for processing of e-mandates on recurring online transactions. Initially applicable to cards and wallets, the framework was extended in January 2020 to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

Under the new guidelines, banks will be required to inform customers in advance about recurring payment due and transaction would be carried following nod from the customer. So, the transaction would not be automatic but would be done after authentication from the customer.

For recurring payments above Rs 5,000, banks are required to send one-time password to customer as per the new guidelines.

IndiaTech.org CEO Rameesh Kailasam also welcomed the extension saying the April 1 deadline would have exposed unsuspecting customers and businesses extensively.

"The ripple effect would have been felt by the whole ecosystem, which is heavily reliant on online payments, especially the internet-based start-ups and many key sectors such as insurance," he said.

He added that the extension provides an opportunity to the entire ecosystem to put the prescribed compliance in place in the next six months' time frame through an effective phase wise monitoring mechanism.

Bridge Inventions Director Anshuman Verma said this is a welcome step by the central bank, and industry players have got the final grace period.

Industry will ensure compliance of the RBI directive in the interest of safe and secure digital transactions, he added. HRS hrs

