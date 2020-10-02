Bhawanipatna, Oct 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old tribal farmer was trampled to death by an elephant in Odishas Kalahandi district, forest officials said on Friday.

The incident took place at Maisipeta village under Lanjigarh block when the farmer had gone to his agriculture field for supervision on Thursday morning. He died on the spot, the officials said.

Compensation will be paid as per government norms to the legal heirs of the deceased farmer, Biswanathpur Forest Ranger Laxya Mahanand said.

