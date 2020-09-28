New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Over 60 per cent of rural and 46 per cent of urban consumers in Rajasthan are unaware of adverse health impact of trans fats, according to a survey done by CUTS International.

A sample survey was carried out in rural and urban areas of 12 selected districts of Rajasthan to check the awareness level of common consumers, CUTS said in a statement.

"In rural Rajasthan, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are on the rise during pandemic. However, 61 per cent of rural and 46 per cent of urban consumers surveyed are unaware about the health harms of trans fats, which mainly contribute to the increase in CVDs," the statement said.

Only 8 per cent of rural and 21 per cent urban consumers have heard the term trans fats. Only 21 per cent rural and 43 per cent urban consumers are aware about the source of trans fats.

Around 39 per cent rural and 54 per cent urban consumers are aware about the health harms of vegetable ghee, trans fats, among others, CUTS said.

Only 4 per cent rural and 11 per cent urban consumers know about the 5 per cent limit of trans fats in fats and oils.

None of the rural consumers were aware about the regulations related to trans fats, and only 6 per cent of urban consumers know there are regulations related to trans fats, it said.

Around 74 per cent rural and 89 per cent urban consumers supported the move of eliminating trans fats from all fats, oils and foods by 2022 from India after hearing the health harms of the same, the release said.

CUTS is an international consumer research and advocacy organisation, which is working on an advocacy campaign at national level to eliminate trans fats by 2022.

