Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) Over 66,000 metric tonne of wheat was procured on Sunday in Punjab during the ongoing Rabi marketing season.

The government agencies procured 66,321 MT of wheat in Punjab, said an official spokesperson.

With this, a total of 68,963 MT of wheat has been purchased so far in the state. The procurement in Punjab commenced on April 10.

The government has set a target to procure 130 lakh MT from the state.

Meanwhile, Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh reiterated that every single grain of farmers will be procured. He further said all necessary health protocols as well as social distancing norms would be followed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

