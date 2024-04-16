Mangaluru, Apr 16 (PTI) An under-construction bridge collapsed at Mallippady in Bantwal near here on Tuesday, leaving seven persons injured, police said.

The injured people were swiftly transported to hospitals in Puttur and Mangaluru for urgent medical attention, they said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications for Sub-Inspector and Constable Positions at rpf.Indianrailways.gov.in.

According to police, three persons - one each from Nanjangud, Gadag and Puttur were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Puttur. Meanwhile, three people from Kolkata, employed at a concrete mixing plant in Mani, are receiving advanced medical care at a hospital in Mangaluru.

One person has been discharged from a Puttur hospital after receiving initial first aid.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling To Begin on April 19, Check State-Wise List of Constituencies Going to Polls.

Preliminary investigations suggested the collapse occurred during the construction phase over a significant trench passing through Mallippady, a senior police officer said.

Reports indicate that the collapse occurred while the labourers were engaged in slab work using double centering method, police said.

The displacement of the bottom centering rod, caused by pouring concrete mix from above, led to the collapse of the upper section, the police official said.

The absence of supervisors at the construction site has been cited as a significant factor contributing to the mishap, he added.

However, experts have highlighted negligence in the planning and execution of the work as the primary cause of the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)