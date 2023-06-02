Mangaluru, Jun 2 (PTI) Seven persons have been arrested in connection with the assault of three youths from Kerala who were in the company of girls of a different faith at Someshwar beach here, Karnataka police said.

Three paramedical students from the neighbouring state were injured in the attack by the gang on Thursday evening. They were visiting the beach with three girls who were also their college mates, police added.

The gang allegedly attacked the boy students after they were found in the company of girls from another religion, police said.

Two police teams had been formed to trace the attackers. The arrested persons are being questioned.

