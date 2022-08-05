New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The government on Friday announced the launch of an initiative in association with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to upskill 75,000 people aged 18 to 45.

The training commenced on Friday with an aim to upskill 25,000 workers in the first phase, an official statement said.

Also Read | UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 611 MO Ayurveda Posts At uppsc.up.nic.in; Check Details Here.

The programme will be implemented by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and will be funded by NDMC and SANKALP, World Bank Project under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

"The project aims at certifying them to increase their relevance in the volatile job market and encourage them in contributing toward nation-building," the statement said.

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight; Check Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Here.

The beneficiaries in the NDMC jurisdiction will be upskilled in multiple trades across construction, electrical, plumbing, pottery etc. It will not only expose them to digital literacy and entrepreneurial opportunities, but also upgrade them in technical skills, the statement said.

During the course of the training, the trainees will also be provided with an accidental insurance for two years, it added.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt Governor of Delhi, said that there is an urgent need to uplift artisans and workers to increase their relevance in the volatile job market and all the stakeholders should come together to fulfil this mission.

Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer, and officiating CEO, NSDC, said, "We are committed to standardising skills and making them a part of the organised sector by the virtue of recognition and certification."

RPL or Prior Learning Assessment and Recognition (PLAR), which is a component of Skill India's flagship scheme PMKVY, is an assessment process to evaluate a person's existing skill sets, knowledge and experience gained either by formal, non-formal or informal learning.

The process helps in aligning the competencies of the unregulated workforce of the country to the standardised National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) to enhance employability opportunities and reduce the skill gap.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)