New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) 91Springboard, which provides managed office spaces, will open three new co-working centres in Delhi-NCR covering 1 lakh square feet area and 1,350 desks.

In a statement, the company said it is launching three new centres across Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

91Springboard's three new hubs are located at World Trade Center, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi; DLF 14B, Cyber City, Gurugram; and Bhutani Avenue 62, Noida.

"Covering approximately 1 lakh sq. ft. and offering around 1,350 seats, these additions bring 91Springboard's nationwide network to 34 hubs," it added.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Our expansion in the NCR (national capital region) reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering workspaces that embody flexibility, innovation and community.

"We make it our mission to understand what each business needs - whether it's a cosy corner for a small team, a dynamic space for a growing SME (small and medium enterprises) or an entire floor for a corporate giant," Sameer Singh, COO of 91Springboard, said.

The company has a presence in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Noida, Delhi and Goa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)