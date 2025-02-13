Sultanpur (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) No proceedings took place on Thursday in the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh as he did not appear before the MP/MLA Magistrate's court here.

His absence was attributed to his engagement in Rajya Sabha proceedings, according to his legal representative.

"The case pertains to a public meeting held on April 13, 2021, in Hasanpur during the three-tier panchayat elections. Sanjay Singh, along with 13 others, is accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct and the Epidemic Act while campaigning in favour of AAP district panchayat candidate Salma Begum," Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said.

All the accused are currently out on bail, and the court was scheduled to frame charges in the case.

During Thursday's hearing, Singh's advocate, Madan Singh, informed the court that the MP was occupied with Rajya Sabha proceedings.

Taking note of this, the court fixed the next hearing for February 25.

