New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The previous AAP regime in Delhi provided just two jobs through its online portals including Rozgar Bazar, in the last five years, Employment Minister Kapil Mishra informed recently in the ongoing budget session of the Assembly.

In a written reply to BJP MLA Abhay Verma's question, the minister said that an online employment portal of the Delhi government was functional since 2009 and another Rozgar Bazar portal was launched in 2020.

The Delhi government provided over 400 jobs through an online portal from 2015 to 2018. However, no jobs were provided from 2019 to 2023 through the portal.

Just two jobs were provided in 2024, according to the minister's reply.

The Rozgar Bazar portal was launched on July 10, 2020, and stopped working in May 2023 due to technical reasons. Its revival is under consideration.

In another reply, the Delhi government informed that 36,062 persons were shortlisted for various private jobs through 10 Rozgar Mela held from 2015 to 2019.

The AAP leaders including the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed the Rozgar Bazar portal provided jobs to over 10 lakh people of Delhi in two years.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement asserted that Delhi has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at 2.1 per cent, as per the annual report of the BJP-led Central government's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh face "severe unemployment", while the Delhi government (under AAP rule), created 12 lakh jobs during COVID-19, claimed the party that lost power in Delhi in the Assembly polls held last month.

The BJP ended AAP's 10-year rule in Delhi, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. AAP bagged 22 seats.

