New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The AAP termed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta a "rubber stamp" CM, alleging that her husband is attending official meetings, to which the BJP countered saying government officials referred to Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita as "Madam CM" during the former CM's tenure.

The controversy began on Saturday when the Leader of Opposition Atishi alleged the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's husband, Manish Gupta, in an official meeting involving senior officers MCD, DJB, PWD, and DUSIB.

On Sunday, AAP's Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj continued the line of attack, claiming Gupta was a "rubber-stamp CM" and calling the BJP's approach a "mockery of democracy."

"Only someone who has taken the constitutional oath can issue directions. What post does her husband hold?" Bharadwaj asked, accusing the BJP of installing "parchi mukhyamantri" (rubber stamp CMs) by sidelining experienced leaders.

Reacting sharply, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said family members being present during discussions is not unusual or unlawful.

Dismissing the allegations as baseless and politically motivated, Sachdeva said AAP was engaging in a coordinated attack due to a "power tussle" between Atishi and Bharadwaj.

He also said if AAP was opposed to it, why did government officials refer to Sunita Kejriwal as "Madam CM" when Arvind Kejriwal was the chief minister?

