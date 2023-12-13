Bengaluru, Dec 13 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on December 12 issued emergent notices to Abaran Timeless Jewellery Ltd and its director Prathap Kamath on a petition filed by the latter's younger brother Bharath Kamath.

The younger sibling has alleged that Prathap had induced him to sign a one-sided lease agreement pertaining to a property his mother had gifted him.

While the prevailing market rent value of the property in JP Nagar was Rs six lakh per month, he was forced to sign an agreement for a rent of Rs 75,000 per month.

It is also alleged that the lease was executed for 21 years without the knowledge of Bharath. Justice B M Shyam Prasad who heard the petition ordered the issuing of the notices.

Bharath has sought that a sole arbitrator should be appointed to settle the dispute. The elder brother had refused the appointment of an arbitrator, the petition claims.

Bharath has stated in his petition that he has filed a private complaint against his brother in a Magistrate Court in Bengaluru who has directed the Mahalakshmipuram police to investigate the matter and a FIR has been registered in connection with the alleged fraud and coercion.

"The 2nd respondent (Prathap) being the elder brother has deliberately not paid salary to the petitioner who is also director of the company...and he has illegal custody of the original documents of the petitioner and also through coercion executed a lease agreement for a period of 21 years for a meagre amount of Rs 75,000. This is completely fraudulent and coercion," the petition states.

Bharath has alleged that his brother has taken away the original documents of the property in JP Nagar and also kept the original of the lease agreement with himself.

The siblings are the children of Madhukar Kamath and Srilakshmi Kamath. Madhukar founded Abaran Jewellers, which was renamed as Abaran Timeless Jewellery Private Limited.

It has three branches in Mahalakshmi Layout, MG Road and JP Nagar. The Madhukar and his wife and their two sons were the directors of the company. Bharath alleges that his brother has illegally removed him as a director.

