New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Shares of cement maker ACC on Wednesday jumped nearly 5 per cent after the company reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended September 30.

After opening in the green, the stock further jumped 4.83 per cent to Rs 2,354 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 4.75 per cent to Rs 2,349.45.

The firm on Tuesday reported a 23.74 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 450.21 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a profit of Rs 363.85 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations of ACC, a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim group (earlier LafargeHolcim), rose 5.98 per cent to Rs 3,749 crore from Rs 3,537.31 crore earlier.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Tuesday.

