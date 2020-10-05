New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Accenture on Monday said it has appointed Bhaskar Ghosh as its Chief Strategy Officer.

The company has also named Simon Eaves as Managing Director of the UK and Ireland, while Olly Benzecry will continue as Chairman of Accenture in the region.

Ghosh has been named Chief Strategy Officer, effective immediately, with responsibility for the company's strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions, a statement said.

He will continue to lead the growth strategy for Accenture's Industry X business, which includes digital manufacturing and intelligent products and platforms, it added.

Ghosh most recently served as advisor to Julie Sweet, Accenture's chief executive officer, on critical areas including growth and investment strategy, business performance, organizational effectiveness and restructuring.

Previously, he was group chief executive of Accenture Technology Services, directing strategy and investments, and leading platforms, products and global technology delivery.

"Bhaskar brings incredible vision and business acumen to his new role as chief strategy officer. Under his leadership, he helped grow Accenture into a technology industry powerhouse and expanded our data, cloud and security offerings," Sweet said.

His vast experience will be invaluable as Accenture invests in helping clients become cloud first and transform every aspect of their businesses with technology, she added.

"Bhaskar's long track record of creating “tech for good” and commitment to inclusion and diversity make him ideal to help us drive responsible business by design into every aspect of our strategy," she said.

Before joining Accenture in 2003, Bhaskar was vice president and global head of IT infrastructure management services at Infosys.

Eaves has been appointed Managing Director of Accenture in the UK and Ireland, effective January 1, 2021, with overall responsibility for Accenture's industries and services in those countries.

A 20-year veteran of Accenture, Eaves was group chief executive of Accenture's Products organisation.

Olly Benzecry, who has served as managing director and chairman of Accenture in the UK and Ireland since 2011, will continue as chairman until he retires in August next year, the statement said.

