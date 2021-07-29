New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Taking action against unregistered telemarketers, access providers have issued warning notices for first instance of violation in over 2,27,000 cases, and disconnected more than 21,700 lines on flouting norms for the third time, as per data between September 2019 and March 2021, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

As per the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018, the access providers are registering complaints and taking action against defaulters in accordance to the provisions of the rules, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Citing reports received by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) from access providers during September 2019 to March 2021, Chauhan said access providers have taken action against unregistered telemarketers by issuing warning notices for first instance of violation in more than 2,27,000 cases.

Other actions include imposing usage cap in more than 2,92,000 cases during investigation of complaints, and imposing further usage caps in more than 95,000 cases for second instance of violation.

Replying to a question on redressal mechanism for pesky calls, Chauhan said access providers have taken actions against unregistered telemarketers by "disconnecting more than 21,700 connections to be found violating TCCCPR, 2018 for third time".

In order to curb the pesky calls and messages, TRAI has already notified TCCCPR, 2018 which requires access providers to set up a complaint handling mechanism.

In case any telecom subscriber receives pesky calls or messages, he can lodge a complaint with the access provider via any of the modes offered by the provider to register complaints such as sending SMS on 1909, voice call on 1909, customer care number, website, app or TRAI DnD app, Chauhan said.

"In case of violations by registered telemarketers, TRAI may impose financial disincentives against the defaulter access provider in accordance to the provisions under the regulations," he said.

Access providers may act against the registered telemarketers in accordance to their contractual agreements they have entered into while providing telecom resources to them, Chauhan added.

