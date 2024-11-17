Latest News | Accused in Hit-and-run Case Arrested

Udupi (Karnataka), Nov 17 (PTI) Police on Sunday said that they have arrested an accused in connection with the hit- and-run incident that led to the death of an auto driver at Belapu military colony of Kapu taluk on November 13.

Prajwal Shetty, son of Congress leader Deviprasad Shetty of Belapu, had allegedly sped away after the SUV he was driving rammed into Mohammad Hussain's bike.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Eastern Railway Invites Applications for 60 Group C and Group D Posts, Apply Online at rrcrecruit.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Hussain (39) died following the accident.

The Kapu police have arrested Prajwal Shetty on charges of a "hit and run case".

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Territorial Army Invites Applications for Soldier, Clerk and Other Posts; Check Eligibility and Recruitment Process Here.

According to the police, Hussain, who was critically injured, was taken to hospital, but soon died due to multiple injuries.

On investigation by the police, it was found that the SUV belonged to Prajwal Shetty. Further probe is on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)