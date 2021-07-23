New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) New age technology-based insurer ACKO on Friday said it has registered over three-fold jump in its gross written premium in the first quarter ending June. The company had reported a gross written premium of Rs 56.21 crore in the year-ago period. Auto insurance, which is one of the major components of the company's portfolio, witnessed over 120 per cent rise with the increasing digital adoption, accelerated by Covid-19, the company said in a release. "ACKO has posted Rs 81 crore in gross written premium in Q1FY22, registering a growth of 1.16X for the auto business when compared to the same quarter of FY21."

"New customer growth from non-metro cities grew by 3.5X in the year while it grew by 2.5X in the metro cities, signaling a confirmed shift in customer's digital experiences across industries, including insurance," it said.

* * * * * Nestle sets up oxygen plant in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: FMCG major Nestle India has installed an oxygen plant in Kichha, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, the company said.

The plant caters up to 30 beds at the Community Health Center (CHC), Nestle India said.

Nestle India is in the process of setting up oxygen plants in hospitals close to its factory locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Goa in the near future, it stated.

Nestle India has also been working on COVID relief initiatives that focus on safeguarding the wellbeing of the society at large and will continue to contribute through other COVID relief initiative, it added.

