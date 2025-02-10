New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Action Construction Equipment Ltd on Monday reported over 26 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 111.68 crore for the December quarter, on account of higher income.

It had posted a PAT of Rs 88.24 crore during the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24, the company said in a statement.

Income increased to Rs 905.28 crore from Rs 776.08 crore in the year-ago quarter, posting a rise of 16.65 per cent.

Expenses were at Rs 755.79 crore as against Rs 661.78 crore a year ago.

The company's Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said the government, in the recently announced Budget, has maintained its infra focus with capex spending estimated to remain above 3 per cent of GDP for the third consecutive year.

Action Construction Equipment Ltd is among India's leading material handling and construction equipment manufacturing companies. PTI

