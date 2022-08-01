New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Vodafone Idea on Monday said it will continue to invest in the future-ready network to upgrade it for the 5G services rollout.

The comments came after the debt-ridden company acquired spectrum worth Rs 18,799 crore in the just concluded auction.

"We actively participated in the spectrum auction to strengthen our pan-India 4G footprint and embark on our 5G roll-out journey in the country in line with our long-term vision," Vodafone Idea said in a statement.

The company -- which is the third private operator in the Indian telecom market after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel -- has acquired a mid-band 5G spectrum (3300 MHz band) in 17 circles and 5G spectrum (26 GHz band) in 16 circles.

The company said the spectrum buys would enable it to offer a superior 5G experience to customers as well as strengthen enterprise offerings.

The additional 4G spectrum acquisition in three circles of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab will further improve the customer experience.

VIL said it also has the advantage of leveraging the global experience of Vodafone Group, which has proven expertise in deploying 5G in many markets.

"We will continue to invest in our future-ready network to upgrade it for roll out of 5G services to our customers in future," the company said.

