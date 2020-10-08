New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Adani Enterprises on Thursday said it has raised Rs 125 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company said it has allotted 1,250 NCDs.

"The Company has raised Rs 125 Crores today by allotment of 1,250 Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each on private placement basis," the company said in a BSE filing.

It said the NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE Limited.

