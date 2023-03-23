New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Adani Power on Thursday said it has sold a 100 per cent stake in Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX) at an enterprise value of Rs 1,556.5 crore.

"Parties to the proposed transaction (for which a binding memorandum of understanding had been signed earlier) have executed a Share Purchase Agreement and concluded the transaction," a BSE filing stated.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Budget Envisaging Expenditure of Rs 45 Lakh Crore for FY 2023-24.

Earlier in November last year, Adani Power had entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell its 100 per cent equity stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Support Properties Private Ltd (SPPL) to AdaniConnex Private Ltd (ACX).

The enterprise valuation (of a 100 per cent stake in SPPL) was estimated at Rs 1,556.5 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

The ACX is a 50:50 joint venture between Adani Enterprises Limited, which is a promoter group company, and EdgeConneX.

It is engaged in the business of developing world-class data centres and providing co-location hosting and ancillary services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)