New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Adani Transmission on Wednesday incorporated its subsidiary Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd.

"Company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary company in the name of Adani Electricity Aurangabad Ltd (AEAL) on 15th March 2023," a company statement said.

AEAL is yet to commence its business operations.

It is incorporated by Adani Transmission for applying parallel distribution license in Aurangabad.

