ADB has approved USD 500 million (about Rs 3,752 crore) loan to help the government of India improve the quality of the country's school education and mitigate the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on students' learning, ADB stated on Thursday.

The loan supports the Integrated Scheme for School Education (Samagra Shiksha) and the new Exemplar School Initiative of the Ministry of Education (MOE) to improve education quality by focusing on inclusive and equitable learning outcomes.

About 1,800 government schools will be transformed into exemplar schools in the states of Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, ADB said.

Exemplar schools will demonstrate quality learning environments and effective learning, which will become a model for replication in other government schools across India.

