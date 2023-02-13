New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Union Power Minister R K Singh on Monday said addressing environmental concerns will remain a priority for the government.

"India is committed to providing reliable and affordable power supply to people while keeping environmental concerns as the core priority," Singh, who is also the Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), said in a statement.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the Indian Power Stations 2023 conference being organised by NTPC Ltd at Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State of Power, said as the need for power increases in the country, there is also a need to tackle certain challenges that comes along with it.

Gurdeep Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of NTPC Limited, said reliable and sustainable power is more important than plant load factor or the generation.

Going forward, the challenges with renewable energy and thermal power will become more severe as the requirements for the grid will have to be taken into consideration, he added.

