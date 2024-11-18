Jammu, Nov 18 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone Anand Jain on Monday visited the border district of Poonch to review the operational and training preparedness of the forces and emphasized the need for officers to strengthen the intelligence network.

A police spokesperson said the ADGP emphasized the need for officers to work in a coordinated and synergised manner to counter any threat on any front.

During the visit, the ADGP was briefed on the status of training programmes, operational readiness, the overall security scenario and the measures implemented to strengthen the security apparatus in the region.

As part of the review, the ADGP also interacted with personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG).

He took the opportunity to address issues related to equipment, infrastructure and welfare, ensuring that all units are fully equipped to handle any challenges they may face in the line of duty.

The officers were also encouraged to focus on collecting robust electronic and circumstantial evidence to secure convictions, expedite case disposals and reduce case backlogs, the spokesperson said.

The ADGP has been visiting grassroots levels in various districts, including border areas, to review the security situation, operational preparedness, deployment and training of police forces.

