New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Adobe has appointed David Wadhwani as executive vice president and chief business officer of its digital media business.

In this role, Wadhwani will be responsible for the success of Adobe's global Digital Media business across Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud, including all product marketing, strategic partnerships, customer support and go-to-market across geographies, and working closely with the digital media product organisations, a statement said.

He will report directly to Adobe president and CEO Shantanu Narayen, it added.

Wadhwani previously served as senior vice president and general manager of Adobe's digital media business from 2010 to 2015. Wadhwani returns to Adobe from Greylock Partners, where he is a Venture Partner.

Prior to joining Greylock, he was president and CEO of AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017 for nearly USD 4 billion.

"We're thrilled to welcome David back to Adobe to lead our Digital Media business. He is a transformational leader with an exceptional record of operational excellence, innovation and growth," Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO of Adobe, said.

David's extensive experience, impressive track record and passion for Adobe and its customers make him the ideal choice to lead the explosive creativity and document categories through their next phase of growth, he added.

"I'm excited to return to Adobe at a time when digital content is becoming the foundation of expression and engagement for everyone, from individual artists, storytellers and business owners, to the largest global brands,” Wadhwani said.

Creative Cloud and Document Cloud are helping millions around the world express themselves and digitise their workflows in innovative ways, he added.

"The tailwinds in Adobe's Digital Media business are immense, and I look forward to leveraging this moment to deliver even more value to our customers," Wadhwani said.

Creative Cloud and Document Cloud target an addressable market that Adobe estimates to be approximately USD 62 billion by 2023.

