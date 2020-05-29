Latest News | Agatha Writes to PM for Help to Flood Affected People of West Garo Hills

Tura(Meghalaya), May 29 (PTI) National Peoples Party (NPP) MP from Tura Agatha Sangma on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking assistance for the flood affected people of Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district.

Flash floods following cyclone Amphan has caused massive destruction of farmlands, damage to roads and houses leaving people huddling in makeshift camps. The flash floods mainly affected the areas under the Raksamgre, Tikrikilla and Phulbari C&RD Blocks.

Also Read | RBI Imposes Rs 4 Crore Penalty on Citibank for Non-Compliance With Various Regulatory Norms.

The MP had paid a visit along with the local MLAs of the affected areas to assess the situation first hand.

In a letter to the PM on Friday, the MP Said said: "Request your prompt support for the people of Garo Hills dislocated and deluged due to the onslaught of flash flood funnelled by Cyclone Amphan in areas comprising Phulbari, Tikrikilla and Raksamgre."

Also Read | Indian Railways on Complaints of Mismanagement: Provided 85 Lakh Meals, 1.25 Crore Water Bottles to 52 Lakh Travellers.

"After a tour of the area, I was surprised at the scale of damage. There has been widespread damage to standing high value crops, habitations inundated and population displaced to temporary shelter homes, wing walls and approach to connecting bridges, stretches of AMPT road under NEC, connecting Phulbari -Tikililla - Raksamgre, the lifeline of the region being washed out, all at a time when the state machinery is coherently battling Covid-19 Pandemic," she added.

She appealed to the PM for empathy towards the resilient people of the state in rebuilding and restoring normalcy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)