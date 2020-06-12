Latest News | Agriculture Minister Asks Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium to Help Form 10,000 FPOs

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday asked the Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium (SFAC) to help in formation of 10,000 farmer-producer organisations (FPOs) as targeted by the government.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made revolutionary reforms in the field of agriculture, including the formation of 10,000 FPOs.

"The responsibility of completing this task lies with the SFAC, which is also responsible for strengthening the e-NAM platform in the present circumstances," Tomar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

There has been considerable progress in institutional and private investments after the establishment of SFAC.

Addressing the 24th Management Board and 19th Annual General Board meetings of the SFAC, Tomar congratulated the SFAC team for linking 1,000 markets to electronic trading platform e-NAM in two phases.

He said the purpose of creating the platform should be accomplished.

Business of more than Rs 1 lakh crore has been transacted over the e-NAM platform till now. More than 1.66 crore farmers and more than 1.30 lakh businesses have been registered with e-NAM since its inception.

Tomar said there is a need to ensure that farmers are able to sell their produce easily through this platform and get remunerative prices.

The formation of FPOs will help boost productivity of crops and better marketing of both inputs and agriculture outputs.

Meanwhile, Tomar launched Sahakar Mitra, a scheme on internship programme that is an initiative by the National Cooperative Development Corporation.

The Sahakar Mitra scheme will help cooperative institutions access new and innovative ideas of young professionals, while the interns will gain experience of working in the field and be self-reliant.

