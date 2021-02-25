Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), formerly known as Kolkata Port Trust, on Thursday signed MoUs valued at Rs 25,000 crore with 35 organisations for its development and associated activities ahead of next month's Maritime Summit 2021, an official said.

The Maritime Summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 2, aims at providing a platform for investors for exploring potential business opportunities in Indian maritime sector.

The three-day virtual event will see various sessions focusing on mega ports, ship repair, port-led industrialisation and other global topics relevant to the industry.

SMP Chairman Vinit Kumar said that MOUs worth more than Rs 25,000 crore have been signed, spanning across fields such as technology, innovation, port-led industrialisation, strategic tie-ups, etc.

"The port has partnered with prestigious organisations like CISCO, H-Energy, HPL, Venerable Energy, IIT Madras, ANZ Business Chamber etc to facilitate, promote and execute a multitude of projects and research studies," he said.

One of the major projects for which an MoU worth Rs 1,500 crore has been signed with BPCL is ship to ship trans- loading operation of imported LNG within the jurisdiction of SMP Kolkata.

An MoU was signed with Garden Reach Shipbuilders Ltd for ship repair/ship building operations and management of facilities at three dry docks at Kidderpore.

Other major projects included a Rs 500 crore greenfield freight terminal at Dankuni.

