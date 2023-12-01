New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Air India has completed the title transfer of its fourth A350 aircraft, and it is scheduled to arrive in February 2024.

The Tata Group-owned carrier expects the first A350-900 aircraft to arrive in India this month.

"On the aircraft front, we completed the title transfer of our fourth A350 aircraft last week, which is scheduled to arrive in February 2024 after livery changes and modifications.

"We also took delivery of another two A320 neos that will commence service in December," Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said in his weekly message to the staff on Friday.

He also said a brand new A350 of Air India and B737 Max of Air India Express in their new liveries will be featured at the Wings India conference in Hyderabad in January.

The airline has ordered six A350-900 planes and five of them are scheduled for delivery through March 2024.

Apart from these, the airline's firm orders for 470 new aircraft include 34 A350-1000s, 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 10 Boeing 777Xs, 140 A320 neos, 70 A321 neos and 190 Boeing 737MAXs.

