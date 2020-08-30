Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) Aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services provider Air Works on Sunday announced the appointment of Haseeb A Drabu, former Jammu & Kashmir finance minister, as independent director of the company.

This is the second appointment of an independent director at the country's one of the largest aircraft MRO services providers since April when it brought in former army general and former Lt Governor of Andaman Nicobar and Pondicherry A K Singh to its board in the same capacity.

Former banker Drabu's induction will help in strengthening the Air Works Board which currently comprises five members, the company said in a release.

The appointment of Drabu will be subject to all requisite government and regulatory approvals, including security clearance, Air Works said in a release.

"Drabu's addition to the Air Works' Board is extremely well-timed. His deep understanding and experience in the areas of policy, planning, banking and economics will have an invaluable bearing on Air Works' overall business strategy and destiny, in light of the unprecedented fluctuation in the economic scenario and the current state of indian aviation due to Covid-19, " said D Anand Bhaskar, MD & CEO Air Works.

