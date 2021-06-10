Shimla, Jun 10 (PTI) Bharti Airtel has upgraded its mobile network in Himachal Pradesh to deliver better network experience for its customers, according to a company statement.

Bharti Airtel Hub CEO (Upper North) Manu Sood in the statement said Airtel has deployed additional 17.4 MHz spectrum across 900, 1800 and 2300 MHz bands along with advanced network software tools to bolster high-speed data capacity in its network.

Of this, 2.6 MHz has been added in 900 MHz band, 4.8 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz in 2300 MHz band, giving Airtel industry leading holdings across all bands.

The deployment of additional spectrum will enable improved network availability and data speeds along with better coverage inside homes and buildings in urban and rural areas.

With the addition of this spectrum, which was acquired during the latest spectrum auctions, Airtel has the largest spectrum bank of 70 MHz in Himachal Pradesh.

"With the addition of 17.4 MHz spectrum across bands, Airtel now has the largest spectrum bank of 70 MHz in Himachal Pradesh.

"This uniquely positions Airtel to deliver an exceptional indoor and outdoor experience to customers in the state. We continue to invest aggressively in new spectrum and network upgrades at a time when our customers need it the most." he added.

Following the pandemic, the adoption of the work from home, online classes, and video streaming has witnessed a massive surge, he said adding that Airtel's intervention to build additional capacities will go a long way in helping customers stay connected.

Airtel has also deployed advanced network technologies and tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO, 4G advanced and carrier aggregation to step up high-speed network capacity and coverage, he added.

Airtel has over 2.98 million customers in Himachal Pradesh and its network covers 95.02 per cent population of the state. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)