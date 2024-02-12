Lucknow, Feb 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the BJP government of following the "policy of deceit in the name of farmers" and alleged it was taking "anti-democratic steps" to stop farmers from going to Delhi.

"The character of the BJP is no less contradictory. On one hand, the central government gave Bharat Ratna to the messiah of farmers Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and on the other hand, it is harassing the farmers by using force to stop them from reaching Delhi with their demands. BJP's two-pronged policy of deceit in the name of farmers is unacceptable," Yadav said in a statement.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced that more than 200 farm unions would march to Delhi on February 13 to press the Centre to accept several demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

To prevent farmers from reaching Delhi, concrete barricades and barbed wires have been put at the Delhi borders.

"The SP supports every demand of the farmers. Farmers are the provider of food to the country. Their insult is an insult to the people of the country. It is an insult to the Constitution. Stopping farmers from reaching Delhi is an anti-democratic step by the BJP government. The action of the BJP government is inhuman and insensitive," he said.

He said that the farmers are agitated as the BJP government has only "cheated" them during its entire tenure.

"The BJP government has no desire to fulfil the promises made to them. The BJP is intending to crush their voice by force. Farmers want to go to Delhi in February to convey their demands to the blind and deaf central government, but the BJP government does not want to listen to them," he alleged.

"The farmers of the country cannot even protest peacefully under the BJP government. Is there dictatorship in the country? BJP had promised the farmers in its election manifesto that it would waive off the loans of the farmers, will double their income and will buy crops on an MSP," he said and alleged that none of the promises were fulfilled.

