New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Friday reported a 1.31 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 76.9 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 75.9 crore a year ago, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 49.7 per cent to Rs 937.7 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 626.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses were up 50.63 per cent at Rs 838.3 crore in Q1 FY2022-23 compared to Rs 556.5 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"Metro and Tier I towns continued to drive growth, while inflationary pressures were felt in semi-urban and rural geographies, which had distribution-led growth. Demand uptick led by automotive, marine and protective and powder resulted in robust double-digit growth across all coatings business," Akzo Nobel India Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said.

Akzo Nobel India continued to address raw material increase and currency volatility with pricing actions, he added.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India on Friday settled at Rs 1,903.75, down 0.44 per cent from its previous close.

