New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of Rivaroxaban tablets used in treatment of embolism and deep vein thrombosis.

The approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Rivaroxaban tablet is for multiple strengths of 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Anubhav Sinha Birthday: From Tum Bin to Thappad, Director's Movies Ranked From Worst to Best.

The tablet is the generic of Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc's reference listed drug product Xarelto.

Rivaroxaban tablets are indicated for multiple conditions, including reduction of risk of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation; treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE).

Also Read | Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC to Be Launched Soon: Report.

The medicine is also used for reduction in the risk of recurrence of deep vein thrombosis and of pulmonary embolism following initial six months treatment for DVT and/or PE and prophylaxis of DVT, which may lead to PE in patients undergoing knee or hip replacement surgery.

Citing IQVIA data, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said Rivaroxaban tablets, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 20 mg have an estimated market size of USD 6.1 billion for the 12 months period ending March 2020.

Alembic now has a total of 124 ANDA approvals (110 final approvals and 14 tentative approvals) from USFDA, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)